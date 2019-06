Gardaí in Ballymun have seized €250,000 worth of drugs in north Dublin.

The heroin and cocaine was discovered by gardaí in the Cromcastle area of Kilmore today.

A house was searched as part of an investigation into organised crime groups.

Gardaí also seized £7,500 in cash.

A 20-year-old Irishman has been arrested and is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.