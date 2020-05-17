News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 08:16 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Dublin yesterday.

At approximately 5.30pm yesterday, a man armed with a knife entered a convenience store on Jamestown Road, Finglas and threatened staff members.

He fled the scene on foot having taken a sum of cash from the till.

A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later by local Garda units and a knife was recovered.

He was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No one was injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

