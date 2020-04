A man has been arrested after the seizure of nearly €80,000 worth of drugs in Co. Cork.

Detectives from the Midleton Drugs Unit stopped an 18-year-old man they had under surveillance in the Ballick area of Midleton.

They found cannabis worth €45,000 along with €15,200 of MDMA and €13,000 of cocaine in two gear bags.

More cannabis worth €6,500 was found in a follow-up raid at a house in the Cherrywood Heights area.

Part of the seizure made by Midleton gardaí today.

A man has been arrested and is in custody at Midleton Garda Station this evening.