Mammoth Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil 'exploratory talks' continue

Dara Calleary is the head of Fianna Fáil's team at the exploratory talks
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 05:09 PM

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been meeting for six hours to discuss policy as the wait for a government continues.

Leo Varadkar has insisted this is not the first meeting in negotiations to enter government, but rather exploratory talks.

Teams from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been meeting since about 11am to discuss their policies on a number of areas including housing, health, the economy and Brexit.

Simon Coveney is leading the Fine Gael delegation while Dara Calleary is at the head of Fianna Fáil's team.

Fine Gael insists they do not want to re-enter government, and these talks are just exploratory.

But pressure is coming on for the pace of government formation talks to quicken as fears around the coronavirus escalate and Brexit trade negotiations heat up.

It is as of yet unclear if any progress has been made by the two parties today.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are due to speak in detail again in the coming days.

