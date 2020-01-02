News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mallow hospital introduces visitor restrictions due to high number of influenza patients

Mallow hospital introduces visitor restrictions due to high number of influenza patients
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 04:51 PM

Mallow General Hospital in Co. Cork has brought in visitor restrictions due to the high number of patients with influenza.

The hospital said the visiting restrictions are in the interest of patient safety and in order to control the spread of the flu within the hospital.

The hospital have asked that any adults or children experiencing signs or symptoms of influenza to first contact their local GP or Southdoc.

They have also said that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine which is free to people in at-risk groups, which includes everyone aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, anyone over six months of age with a long-term illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, cancer or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.

It comes as the HSE urges people to treat any coughs without using an antibiotic.

It is reminding the public that most coughs are viral which means they can get better without prescribed medication.

People are being advised to be aware of the time-frame of their sickness, and to wash their hands before touching or eating food.

READ MORE

Bus Éireann apologise for Cork bus driver's drink-driving arrest on New Year's Day

More on this topic

Cork University Hospital maintain visiting restrictions amid flu outbreakCork University Hospital maintain visiting restrictions amid flu outbreak

Half of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSEHalf of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSE

Flu causes eight deaths and puts 627 people in hospitalFlu causes eight deaths and puts 627 people in hospital

HSE asking people to stay at home if they display flu symptomsHSE asking people to stay at home if they display flu symptoms


influenzahealthcoughhospitalTOPIC: Flu

More in this Section

Fine Gael reject accusations of sinister' attack on Lisa ChambersFine Gael reject accusations of sinister' attack on Lisa Chambers

Drone and sonar technology used in search for man missing 18 yearsDrone and sonar technology used in search for man missing 18 years

Half of creches given insurance crisis emergency payment receive less than €1,000Half of creches given insurance crisis emergency payment receive less than €1,000

Number of Airbnbs increased by 1,000 in areas worst hit by housing crisisNumber of Airbnbs increased by 1,000 in areas worst hit by housing crisis


Lifestyle

Just a couple of key points to note.9 things nobody tells you before joining the gym

It is common for us and I am sure many others to stockpile a whole cheesemongers’ worth of parmesan, brie, goats’ cheeses, comtés, cheddars, camemberts, ricottas and mascarpones in the fridge over Christmas which even the most fervent cheese fiends would struggle to get through.Currabinny Cooks: Recipes for your left over cheese

Will fireplaces and wood-burning stoves be relegated to the history books, asks Kya deLongchamps.Vintage View: Will fireplaces be relegated to the history books?

Dermot Bannon has invited cameras in to follow his own journey towards an ideal home — but will it be a dream or a nightmare?Master of the house: Inside Dermot Bannon's new home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »