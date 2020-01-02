Mallow hospital introduces visitor restrictions due to high number of influenza patients

Mallow General Hospital in Co. Cork has brought in visitor restrictions due to the high number of patients with influenza.

The hospital said the visiting restrictions are in the interest of patient safety and in order to control the spread of the flu within the hospital.

The hospital have asked that any adults or children experiencing signs or symptoms of influenza to first contact their local GP or Southdoc.

They have also said that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine which is free to people in at-risk groups, which includes everyone aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, anyone over six months of age with a long-term illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, cancer or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.

It comes as the HSE urges people to treat any coughs without using an antibiotic.

It is reminding the public that most coughs are viral which means they can get better without prescribed medication.

People are being advised to be aware of the time-frame of their sickness, and to wash their hands before touching or eating food.