Mallow bookshop wins British Book Awards prize

Mallow book retailers Philip's Bookshop have won the Irish regional prize in the thirtieth annual British Book Awards.

The awards, run by trade publication The Bookseller, celebrate the best books, publishers, and independent book retailers in the British Isles and the Republic of Ireland.

After several rounds of submissions, the shop, based on the town's West End, have been selected as overall winners for Ireland, and are now one of the nine finalists for Best Independent Bookshop of Britain and Ireland, with a chance at winning a £5000 (€5409) prize, sponsored by indie book wholesaler Gardner.

Philip's Bookshop celebrated thirty years in family ownership last year, and has continued to expand, moving to a new 5,000 sq. ft. space last April, launching a community book club, and growing its sales by a third.

In the current circumstances, the shop has made the decision to move its book club online, with readings and other activities happening in a closed group.