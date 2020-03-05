News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mali roadside bombing injured Irish Army Ranger Wing members

Mali roadside bombing injured Irish Army Ranger Wing members
(Defence Forces/PA Wire)
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 06:00 AM

A roadside bomb which injured three members of the Army Ranger Wing (ARW) in Mali was probably laid by a child who was paid just €1.50 by Islamic extremists to carry out the highly-dangerous task.

UN observers in the war-torn country, which is nearly four times the size of France, have said extremists allied to Isil and al-Qaeda are paying children a pittance to lay bombs.

Three members of the ARW were injured last week by one of the roadside bombs while on patrol near the lawless eastern city of Goa.

Fortunately, the force of the blast was deflected by the armour plating on the Moag Eagle light tactical vehicle they were travelling in.

The three injured soldiers, described as walking wounded, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Defence Forces spokesman said that if they had been travelling in an unarmoured vehicle it was likely there would have been fatalities.

However, even before the ARW were deployed to the country last September they realised the potential risk of roadside bombs and planned accordingly to travel in high-risk areas in armoured vehicles.

READ MORE

No planning applications sought for Airbnb houses for rent over 90 days

The ARW is mainly operating in the eastern side of the vast country which has been described as one of the most dangerous places on earth.

They are deployed there as part of a UN mission, MINUSMA.

There are also other Irish troops based in based closer to the capital Bamako, which is less dangerous. They are helping to train the Mali government’s soldiers.

Apart from Islamic extremists, there is also infighting between various tribes, primarily between the Fulani, who are predominantly cattle-breeders, and the Bambara, who are farmers.

Islamic fundamentalists have forced the closure of over 3,500 schools in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso because they do not like westernised education.

It’s estimated that more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the two countries in the past year and several massacres have occurred in isolated villages.

Unicef say there are close to 5m children, many of them displaced refugees, who are in need of food.

A Defence Forces spokesman said the build up of Islamic extremists in the region had become more pronounced since Libya descended into civil war.

He said the ARW were carrying out patrols in areas where the civilian population is under threat.

“They’re trying to bring protection to daily life there,” the spokesman said.

The ARW is expected to stay in Mali for a further 18 months.

READ MORE

DPP paid barristers €24m last year

More on this topic

Court martial prosecutor role unfilled for more than a yearCourt martial prosecutor role unfilled for more than a year

Irish Examiner View: End dangerous wishful thinking about national defenceIrish Examiner View: End dangerous wishful thinking about national defence

Three Irish soldiers suffer 'minor injuries' while on patrol with United Nations in MaliThree Irish soldiers suffer 'minor injuries' while on patrol with United Nations in Mali

State security 'at grave risk' due to lack of Defence Force resourcesState security 'at grave risk' due to lack of Defence Force resources


TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »