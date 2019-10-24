News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit

File image of University Hospital Limerick.
By David Raleigh
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 08:58 PM

Two separate investigations are underway after a male prisoner escaped from custody whilst attending University Hospital Limerick, this afternoon.

The man escaped from the custody of prison officers through a window at the hospital shortly before 2pm.

According to reliable sources the prisoner was escorted to UHL by prison staff from Limerick Prison last night.

The prisoner was brought to a ward where he had being monitored by at least two prison officers before making his escape through a window on the first floor of the main hospital building, sources said.

It is “normal procedure” for at least “two prison officers” to escort prisoners on appointments outside of the normal prison environment, a source explained.

It’s unclear whether the prisoner was handcuffed at the time.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service confirmed that a prisoner who was attending the hospital was “UAL - Unlawfully At Large”.

The spokesman stated:

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that a prisoner went unlawfully at large from the University Hospital Limerick on the 24/10/2019.”

“Like all UAL cases An Garda Siochana were notified immediately and an investigation will be conducted by both the Prison Service and An Garda Siochana,” he added.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed gardaí were also investigating the incident: “Gardaí are assisting the Irish Prison Service in tracing the whereabouts of a prisoner unlawfully at large from University Hospital Limerick.”

“This occurred today October 24, 2019. No further information is available currently,” she added.

University Hospital Limerick was also asked for comment.

PrisonerEscapeUniversity Hospital LimerickTOPIC: Limerick

