Male pedestrian, 85, dies in Offaly crash

An 85-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Offaly.

The crash, which involved a pedestrian and a car, happened in the Mountheaton area at 6pm yesterday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a post-mortem examination.

The man who was driving the car was uninjured.

The Roscrea/Shinrone road (R491) was closed last night for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Roscrea/Shinrone road between 5.30pm and 6pm on January 2 to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.