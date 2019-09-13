News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Male model charged with possessing €1.2m in crime proceeds fails to post bail

Mark Andrew Adams.
By Tom Tuite
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 03:20 PM

A male model charged with possessing almost €1.2m in alleged crime proceeds has been unable to post bail, a court has heard.

Mark Andrew Adams, 39, with an address at Castleheath, Malahide, Dublin was charged last week with four offences under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act).

The lone parent, who once appeared in a Garda drink-drive awareness campaign, was remanded in custody on September 6 with consent to €11,000 bail.

He faced his second hearing at Dublin District Court today when Judge John Cheatle heard Mr Adams has not been able to take up bail and the sum sought has not yet been met.

"It seems to be put out of reach for the accused at the minute," his lawyer said.

It was expected an application would be made in the High Court on Tuesday in relation to the bail terms, Judge Cheatle was told.

Mr Adams, dressed in a blue suit, remained silent during the hearing.

Judge Cheatle further remanded him in custody with consent to appear again at the district court next Friday. He also agreed to directed medical attention for Mr Adams in custody.

It is alleged he had in his possession various sums which are alleged to have been proceeds of criminal conduct, amounting to approximately €1,186,900, over a five-year period.

It was alleged he had €582,045 on September 11, 2015, at Dublin Airport. He faces another charge that from January 13, 2014, to August 18, 2018, at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport, he handled or transferred €227,136 in proceeds.

It is alleged from January 16 to July 23, 2018, at Bank of Ireland, Credit Card centre, Mayor Street Lower, in the IFSC in Dublin, he had €78,990 in his possession; and that from January 1, 2013, to March 28, 2017, at Permanent TSB, Malahide he handled €298,280, allegedly proceeds of criminal conduct.

Currently unemployed, Mr Adams has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His case follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He had nothing to say in reply to the charges, Detective Garda Tom Victory had said at the accused’s first hearing on September 6 last.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were to proceed and there was consent to Mr Adams being returned for trial for the offences as charged, he said.

The case is to go before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, however, a book of evidence must be completed first.

There was also consent to the accused being sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea should that arise.

Bail was set in his own bond of €1,000 cash and the judge had required approval of an independent surety, in the sum of €10,000, of which half must be lodged in court.

Once taken up, he has to reside at his current address and sign on three days a week at Malahide station.

Mr Adams, who has surrendered his passport and an EU travel card, cannot apply for new travel documentation, he must provide gardaí with his mobile phone number, and be contactable 24 hours a day.

Legal aid has been granted to the father-of-one after the court was furnished with a statement of his means.

