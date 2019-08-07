Malaysian police 'question 20' in Irish girl's missing person probe which may involve ‘criminal element’

Malaysian police have questioned at least 20 people in the search for Nóra Quoirin, who disappeared from a holiday resort this week.

More than 200 searchers, dogs and several drones are involved in scouring the forest that surrounds the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

Her family discovered her missing from her bedroom on Sunday morning and say they believe she was abducted.

Nóra's mother is from Belfast and her father is French and it is understood she travelled on an Irish passport. In a statement, her family said that Nóra has developmental issues and would not have wandered off on her own.

Police have interviewed Nóra's family and resort staff.

They are analysing fingerprints found in the holiday resort cottage where the 15-year-old was reported missing. Despite earlier having said they were ruling out foul play, they are now saying that they cannot discount a possible criminal element.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said a forensic team was analysing fingerprints found in the cottage from which Nóra disappeared. He declined to say to whom the prints belonged.

He said it was the window in a downstairs hall that was left open, and not the one in the bedroom upstairs where the girl was sleeping with her two siblings.

He declined to say if the window could be opened from the outside, saying the investigation was ongoing.

"Although we classified this case as a missing person, we are not ruling out any possibility... the scale of investigation and the search and rescue is very big for a small place here," he told a news conference.

READ MORE Man attacked motorists in traffic jam just hours after prison release, court hears

He said the investigation includes a possible criminal element.

Mr Zakaria said a special team from federal police headquarters as well as from forensics and criminal investigation departments were assisting.

The rescue operation involves more than 200 people working on shifts through the night but police still have no clues to the girl's whereabouts and are appealing for information, he said.

Two drones have been deployed to aid in an aerial search over a six square kilometre area around the resort. Canine units are also assisting people in the search.

Nóra arrived with her family on Saturday for a two-week stay at the Dusun, a small resort in an orchard next to a forest reserve about 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her grandfather, Sylvain Quoirin, said Nora "disappeared in extremely mysterious conditions since she was sleeping in the room with her sister and brother".

He added: "In the morning, the window was open and she had disappeared, whereas after an 18-hour flight and a seven-hour time difference you would sleep soundly and not go for a stroll at night," Mr Quoirin told AFP by phone from Venisy, in north-central France where he is the mayor.

"Everyone went to bed tired, and in the morning Nóra wasn't there."

Jim Gamble, former chief executive of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, has been contacted for advice by a member of Nóra's family.

Mr Gamble, a former police officer in Northern Ireland, said that he has spoken to Nóra's aunt and uncle.

He implored police not to rule out any possibility but stressed that it is important to support the search effort.

A GoFundMe page set up by Nóra's aunt to aid the search had reached £47,500 as of thisevening.

The family has set up an email address for information leading to her safe return: findnoraq@gmail.com