Malaysian police probe ‘criminal element’ in Irish girl’s disappearance

Malaysian police are not ruling out a possible “criminal element” in the search for a missing Irish teenager after fingerprints were found in the forest resort where she disappeared.

Officers said previously that there were no initial signs of foul play in the disappearance of 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Sunday morning.

Nóra’s family said they believe she was abducted after discovering her missing from her bedroom with the window left open. The teenager went missing from a nature resort where her family was on holiday (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

Negeri Sembilan’s deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said a police forensic team is analysing fingerprints found in the resort, but declined to give any further details.

He said investigators are “not ruling out any possibility”, including a criminal element, although the case is still classified as a missing persons inquiry.

