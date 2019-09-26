MakeWayDay photos show obstacles people with disabilities have to put up with daily

Hundreds of people with a disability will be out in force today, to remind others not to block footpaths and access points.

It is part of Make Way Day, which this year being held across 25 local authority areas.

Disability campaigner and UCC student, Paul Cudmore, said: “My choices if a car blocks the footpath are stay stranded or try and get off it and into traffic. Either way I’m putting myself in danger having to use the road or tip out of my chair.

“It’s not particularly nice when you get a briar (or other vegetation) in the face. For the sake of people like me, keep your hedges cut back."

The Disability Federation of Ireland has issued a series of photos, taken by Paul Sherwood, showing the everyday difficulties people with disabilities have when trying to get around.

Make Way Day, September 26, 2019

“Our vision is an Ireland where it’s as socially unacceptable to park on the footpath as is it to smoke indoors,” said DFI spokesperson Clare Cronin.

"Once people are aware of the huge problems they cause people with disabilities, we find they’re willing to change. For the small minority who aren’t, there is the Gardaí and the local authorities."

Poorly parked cars, bins and fallen bikes can be dangerous for a disabled person, she added.

As #MakeWayDay campaigners we know that most people’s heart is in the right place. Most obstacles are due to lack of awareness. Parking on the footpath is the top blocker and we’ve enlisted the support of Assistant Commissioner Dave Sheahan of @GardaTraffic https://t.co/ClbInNGC96 pic.twitter.com/4hTlXJ4dTI — Make Way Day (@MakeWayDay) September 26, 2019

Ms Cronin said today is about making people aware of the challenges the obstacles can pose.

Ms Cronin said: "On Make Way Day they'll get a little friendly sticker that says 'hey, this blocks my way' and 'Make way'.

"The one day of the year where people with disabilities get to actually remind everybody else of the obstacles that are in their way all year long."

Dublin City Council, DCC, are also taking a tougher stand on parking and A-Boards.

New licensing laws for A-boards or sandwich boards inspired by Make Way Day came into force this September.