Majority spend over six hours waiting for hospital admission, new survey of patient experiences finds

A small percentage of patients who present at emergency departments (EDs) are waiting at least two days to be admitted to hospital, while seven in 10 are not admitted within the HSE’s target time of six hours.

The negative waiting experience is captured in a national survey, published on the same day that University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded 85 patients on trolleys, the highest number ever in a single hospital.

The survey warns that waits in excess of six hours “have been linked with negative health outcomes and therefore pose a risk to patient safety”.

UHL scored below the national average for every stage of care, as captured in the National Inpatient Experience Survey, published by health watchdog HIQA.

The survey does, however, show that nationally, patients are generally satisfied with their inpatient experience, with 84% nationally rating it as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. The feedback around hospital food is less positive, with three in 10 saying it was poor or fair.

Most stages of care are given the thumbs up, although patients were less satisfied with the discharge experience, with just 45% convinced that staff had “completely” explained the potential side effects of their medication to them before leaving hospital.

As per previous HIQA surveys, issues around staff-patient communications are to the fore with two in five patients saying they were not given, or were only to some extent given, enough time to discuss their care and treatment with a doctor, while their families also had insufficient opportunities to talk to a doctor.

However, three quarters of patients said when they had important questions, nurses answered in a way that they could understand.

The survey, now in its third year, found patients were generally positive that they were given enough privacy when being examined or treated.

Hospital cleanliness was also given the thumbs-up, with 96% of people saying their room was very clean or fairly clean.

Patients were generally positive about their hospital experience, with eight in 10 saying they were treated with dignity. Patients were hugely positive about the hard work and dedication of staff.

The results of the survey, which involved more than 12,000 adult patients all of whom were discharged from a public hospital in May, do not differ substantially from previous years. Performances of individual hospitals show more variation.

For instance while just one in five patients who presented to the ED at Naas General Hospital were seen within the six hour target, three in five were seen within this timeframe at St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

Rachel Flynn, Director of the National Care Experience Programme, said hospitals take their findings on board and work in partnership with the HSE, Department of Health and HIQA, to put programmes in place to address identified shortcomings e.g a national communications programme has already been put in place for healthcare staff.

Ms Flynn said they need to drill deeper into why women’s experience in hospital seems less positive than men and why younger people are less satisfied than older age groups, which she said may reflect “higher expectations”.

Cork University Hospital: Patients said that doctors gave clear answers to their questions, and that the bathrooms and toilets were clean. In addition, most patients said their home or family situation was taken into account when planning their discharge. Below-average score for the admissions stage of care.

Bantry General: 93% of patients said they had a good or very good experience, compared with 84% nationally. Most patients said that they were always treated with respect and dignity in the hospital. Participants also said they were given enough privacy while being examined or treated.

Mallow General Hospital: Many patients said that they received clear answers to their questions about operations and treatments, and were told how they could expect to feel after a procedure. In addition, most patients said they could find someone to talk to about their worries and fears when they needed to.

Mercy University Hospital: Above-average scores for the care on the ward, discharge or transfer stages of care and for overall experience. Just one in five was admitted to a ward within 6 hours of arriving at the ED.

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital: 98% of patients said they had a good or very good experience, compared with 84% nationally. A number of patients said they were not always offered a choice of food.

University Hospital Kerry: Majority of patients had a positive overall experience. Scored above the national average for cleanliness of rooms and below the national average for the manner in which diagnoses were explained.

University Hospital Limerick: Below-average scores for every stage of care and for overall experience. 76% of participants said they had good or very good overall experiences, compared with 84% nationally.

University Hospital Waterford: Below-average scores for care on the ward, discharge or transfer, and overall experience, but close to the national average for admissions and examination, diagnosis and treatment.