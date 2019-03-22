Majority of those with mental health difficulties experience symptoms as children

Three-quarters of adults with mental health problems experience them for the first time as a child.

St. Patrick's Mental Health Services, which is making an effort to increase awareness and promote positive mental health in schools, revealed the figures.

The organisation's hoping its Mission Possible: School Achievement Awards will help enhance wellbeing.

Chief Executive Paul Gilligan says it is important children are given tools to help themselves.

"Seventy-five percent of adults who experience mental health difficulties started experiencing those when they were children.

"We also know that children, if they develop preventive mechanisms, if they learn about emotions, they can go on to live a very healthy life.

"It's about being able to address a mental health difficulty if it does occur," he stated.