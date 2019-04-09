NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Majority of parents don't know how much exercise their kids should be getting

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 08:01 AM

Nearly 60% of Irish parents don't know the recommended amount of daily exercise for their children, and 89% blame technology for stopping their kids from being active.

A survey of 1,000 parents for Kellogs GAA Cúl Camps - also found that 1 in 5 parents can't afford to have their kids involved in sport.

Clinical Child Psychologist Dr Malie Coyne says there are several worrying findings:

"Parents are talking about time pressure being a real issue for them in terms of getting their kids into physical activity.

"Some parents would also report that their children are not as interested in doing physical activity and that they would be more interested perhaps in staying at home and relying a little bit more on technology that sport wouldn't be something they are interested in doing."

READ MORE

Permanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lights

More on this topic

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Ireland’s fertility rate one of highest in EU

Children in care link to justice system

Temple Street 'knead' your help with the Great Irish Bake sale for sick kids

More in this Section

Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

Report says cancer cases could double by 2045

Over 600 arrested for drink-driving in February

Recruitment firm to oversee appointment of next Northern Ireland police chief


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Buyers all charged up about electric driving options

Anne Tilby is going a step beyond for women’s footwear fashions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »