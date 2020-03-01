Majority of Irish drivers have had vehicle damaged by potholes, research finds

The majority of Irish drivers have had their vehicles damaged as a result of striking a pothole, according to recent research.

The AA conducted the research, where they surveyed over 7,000 people - and over 60% of respondents had damage caused to their car, motorbike or bike as a result of passing over a pothole.

In the majority of cases, the likely fallout of a run-in with a pothole was tyre damage.

“Potholes are not a new issue faced by road users by any stretch of the imagination, but they are one which can cause significant annoyance and, if you are unfortunate enough to hit one without seeing it, can easily cause damage to a car or bike," said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

“If you are driving on a road which shows signs of being in disrepair or appears poorly maintained, it is important that you reduce your speed accordingly.

Not only can this reduce the risk of damage to your own vehicle, it will also reduce the danger you could pose to other road users if you have to suddenly avoid a pothole.

Meanwhile, of those who had their car damaged by a pothole, almost one in five reported experiencing issues with the car’s suspension as a result of the impact.