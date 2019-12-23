Majority of grandparents to give cash as Christmas present to grandkids

More than half of grandparents will end up giving their grandkids cash presents this Christmas.

A new survey by Saga Savings found that nearly three quarters say it's because they didn't know what to give as a gift.

Four out of five say they would give more than €30, while around three in 10 say they would give €75 or more.

Irish consumers overall are expected to spend over €4.9bn over the Christmas season.

Households will fork out around €2,800 in shops this December, around €940 more than any other month of the year.