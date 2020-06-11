News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Majority of 2018 graduates secured jobs, survey shows

By Jess Casey
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 05:04 PM

The class of 2018 saw the vast majority of graduates secure employment soon after they left third-level education, a comprehensive survey on life after third-level has found. 

More than 72% of people who finished their third-level education in 2018 were in full-time employment after they graduated, with a further 6.4% in part-time employment and more than 1% about to start. The new graduates would have been job hunting towards the end of 2018, and at the beginning of 2019. 

Employment rates were the highest for education graduates, with 92% working or due to start a job when surveyed, and the lowest for students of arts and humanities. However, these graduates were most likely to be pursuing further study. 

The findings are included in the Graduates Outcome Survey, carried out by the Higher Education Authority (HEA). 

The latest survey findings come at a time when youth unemployment is high due to the fall-out of Covid-19. Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that more than half or young people between 15 and 24 were unemployed last month.

Surveying the graduating class of 2018, the HEA found that the vast majority (75%) of undergraduates were working or about to start a job. Almost 20% were engaged in further study. Of the graduates who were employed at the time of the survey, 91% were employed in Ireland.

ICT graduates were the highest paid on average nine months after graduation, with younger grads earning an average salary of €35,600.  

Arts and humanities graduates were the lowest paid on average, with younger graduates earning an average of around €25,300.

Younger male graduates earned an average of almost €3,000 more a year than younger female graduates. When like-for-like graduates are compared, the difference in earnings remained, at less than €1,300.

Graduates that received more than 500 Leaving Certificate points were found to earn substantially more than other students nine months after graduation, even when comparing like-for-like graduates.

The survey also found that 13% of graduates were engaged in further study, 4% were unemployed, and 3% were engaged in other activities. The most common barrier to employment was a ‘perceived lack of experience’ (31%). 

