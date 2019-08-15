Major water pipe bursts for second time this summer in Farranfore

For the second time this summer, a major water pipe has burst at Farranfore, the village serving the N22 main Tralee to Killarney Road, as well as Kerry Airport.

Heavy goods trucks as well as huge volumes of traffic in the village which has been awaiting a bypass since 2003 is felt to be responsible.

Shops, pubs, businesses and homes in Farranfore and several villages across mid-Kerry as far as North Cork have been left without water this lunchtime.

The road is heavily flooded and Motorists are being asked to avoid the village if they can. The section of the road is closed and traffic management is in place with long delays experienced by Tralee and Killarney motorists.

It is understood the burst in the 600mm water supply pipe, this time near the railway station, was reported at 7 am by a man on his way to work in Tralee. The road had dipped and water was pouring out.

In a joint statement, Irish Water and Kerry County council said this was “a large burst”.

The burst pipe in the Farranfore area is impacting on water supplies to customers in parts of North and Central Kerry, it said

“ Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council, is working to restore the water supply following this large burst.”

The areas affected will include the greater Scartaglin, Cordal, Currow, Farranfore, Firies, Castlemaine and Milltown areas.

Crews have been on the ground since this morning and work is continuing to isolate and repair the section of pipe,

Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Kerry, said, “Water supply to parts of North Kerry have been impacted by a large burst on a 600mm water main close to Farranfore. Crews have been on site since this morning and we are working as a matter of priority to carry out this repair and restore supply to affected customers as quickly as possible.

“Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks to them for their patience while crews work to repair the pipe. Updates will be posted on the Irish Water website on our Supply and Service section and on Twitter at @IWCare. Our Customer Care Team is also available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 for updates.”

It is expected that the supply should be restored this evening.

On July 20th a burst pipe on the opposite side of the road, in the centre of the village, led to major flooding and huge traffic tailbacks and delays. Thousands were left without water across Kerry

Locals say large heavy trucks passing through the mid-Kerry village are responsible for the breakages. A bypass of Farranfore, west of the village and bypassing Killarney to join the Cork Killarney Road at Lissivigeen was unveiled in 2003. It was due to be completed by 2009 but has never gone ahead.