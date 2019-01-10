NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Major summit to examine the future of work

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The impact of new technology, political changes and financial reforms will all be discussed at a major summit in Dublin Castle today.

The 'Future of Work' event will look at how education providers, businesses and government can help prepare people for the challenges ahead.

The event is part of a joint partnership between The Higher Education Authority and the Sloan School at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Stuart Krussell, Senior Director at MIT Sloan Global Programmes, says they will discuss some of the key questions raised by the rapid change in the jobs market.

"What skills do people need? How are they adapting? What is going on with technology? Is technology destroying jobs?

How are you going to approach that knowing that the job you are doing today may or may not exist ten years from now or certainly you'll be doing it differently?

"We have a number of MIT faculty who have come in to speak around the impact of technology, what is happening with labour markets, political changes and financial reforms and new financial technologies like blockchain," he said.


