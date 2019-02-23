NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Major search to take place for missing Icelandic man in Dublin

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 07:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A major search will take place this morning for an Icelandic man who has been missing in Dublin for the past two weeks.

41-year-old Jon Jonsson disappeared after leaving the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall at around 11am on February 9.

He had travelled to Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée.

Jon is described as six foot in height, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when last seen.

Twelve members of Jon's family will join locals in a search, beginning at the Bonnington Hotel at 9.30am.

His sister Anna says she is missing her rock: "There's a whole gap in the family. We're really connected, we have a good relationship.

"When I'm about to get into trouble or about to be depressed he calls me before that happens and tells me that no problem is too big to solve.

"He is a comfort."

More on this topic

Gardaí seek assistance in finding Mayo teenager

Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Update: Missing woman from Co Mayo located safe and well

Update: Man missing from Cabinteely located safe and well


More in this Section

Pilot loss of consciousness likely cause of fatal 2014 crash

Meath mother appeals for specialised wetsuit to help daughter with acquired brain injury

Jury to hear closing speeches in Denis O’Brien case next week

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

The Menu: Bringing you the highlights of the food world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »