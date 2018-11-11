Home»Breaking News»ireland

Major search operation for missing kitesurfer underway off Kerry coast

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - 08:12 PM

By Patrick Flynn

A major land, air and sea search is underway for a person reported missing off Co Kerry this evening.

It is understood that a kitesurfer, last seen around 4pm off Ballybunnion, failed to return to shore.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm and a major multi-agency operation was launched.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the scene along with the Ballybunnion unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The Fenit RNLI lifeboat was also sent to the area while the Irish Naval vessel LÉ Niamh, which was in the area at the time, was also requested to assist in the search.

The operation is currently being concentrated in an area north of Ballybunnion.

Land crews are also searching the coastline in case the windsurfer made it ashore.

The search operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.


KEYWORDS

Search OperationKerryRescue 115Kitesurfer

Related Articles

More in this Section

Michael D Higgins sworn in for second term as President

Catholic archbishop tells Belfast memorial of shared ‘responsibility to heal’

Police in the North appeal for witnesses following burglary

Suspicious device found near parked car in Drogheda


Breaking Stories

Cork on Camera archive shows how we sported and played through the years

Cork sisters’ original score for gothic classic Nosferatu

Cork Film Festival has a long tradition with the short form

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »