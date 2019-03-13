NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Major retail chain spared ban on selling cigarettes over sale to minor

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 04:22 PM
By Tom Tuite

Retail chain Circle K has been spared a conviction and a temporary ban on selling tobacco products after a child managed to buy cigarettes in one of their shops.

The firm which has more than 100 outlets in Ireland, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to a charge under the Public Health (Tobacco) Act, 2002 for selling a packet of cigarettes to a minor.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted the firm had complied with his order made in January to pay €1000 in legal costs and give €1000 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity.

He struck the case out.

File photo.

HSE environmental health officer Michael O’Rourke had told Judge Halpin earlier that on February 15 last year he entered the Circle K (formerly Topaz) shop at Clontarf Road.

A teenage girl, acting as a test purchaser, also came into the shop and bought a pack of 20 John Player Blue.

The court heard the shop assistant did not ask for ID from the girl who was under the age of 18 years.

A photo of the girl was furnished to the judge and the environmental health officer said that it showed her as she appeared when she went into the shop.

The firm did not have previous convictions and the company secretary came to court.

READ MORE

Another woman sues in High Court over alleged misinterpretation of CervicalCheck smear tests

She had said her firm was remorseful and has trained staff in their 160 outlets about the sale of cigarettes, but this incident had been down to human error.

The offence can result in a conviction with a fine of up to €5,000 and a possible three-month suspension of a tobacco licence.

Halpin accepted the company took it very seriously and it occurred in a busy commercial environment. He had accepted it was a result of human error.

More on this topic

Love triangle trial: Letter from Mary Lowry's lawyer outlined 'concerns' over Patrick Quirke's lease on her land

Consultant tells High Court chance of cure is 'extremely low' for 'unfortunate' Ruth Morrissey

Anglo 'did not even know the ages' of Sean Quinn's children when they signed guarantees, counsel tells High Court

Baby clothes, cars and passports among items taken by Wexford man jailed for spate of burglaries

KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Irish Cancer Society tells Oireachtas Committee of 'truly shocking' underfunding of cancer strategy

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

Many believe paramilitaries keep their areas safe, research reveals

40% of people using mental health services had poor experience


Lifestyle

Brain is smiles ahead: New book reveals how attitude impacts our health

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »