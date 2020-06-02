Major rescue as man hurt in cliff dive in Cork

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he hit a submerged rock while jumping into the sea from cliffs in Cork.

It is the latest in a series of incidents in waterways in Cork in recent days.

The man, 35, suffered suspected spinal injuries in a coasteering incident near Nohoval, east of Kinsale, yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the man was among a group who were jumping from the cliffs into the water.

The alarm was raised around 2.20pm when he jumped from a height of about 30ft from a sea stack and struck underwater rocks.

A major emergency rescue operation was launched, involving the Shannon-based coastguard helicopter Rescue 115, the Kinsale lifeboat crew and HSE paramedics.

Rescue operation at Nohoval as young individual reported to have jumped to the water and hit a rock. Air Rescue and ambulances at the scene.

The lifeboat crew recovered the man onto a stretcher and brought him ashore at a nearby pier to a waiting ambulance which transferred him to the helicopter which had landed nearby.

He was flown to Cork Airport and transferred to Cork University Hospital.

Paramedics leaving Nohoval village after attending the scene of diving accident where a man was injured at Nohoval Cove, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

It is the latest in a series of water-related incidents in recent days as people seek to take advantage of the good weather.

In Ballincollig, tragedy was averted on Saturday after two teenage girls got into difficulty swimming in the regional park.

A local teenager with life-saving skills managed to rescue the girls.

It followed another daring rescue when four men got into difficulty swimming at Inchydoney last week.

In other incidents, young children were swept out to sea before being rescued in Kerry and Galway, while three children were also rescued from a river in Kilkenny after getting into difficulty.