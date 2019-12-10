'Major mistake' by FAI not to appear before Oireachtas Sport Committee

Update 12.40pm: The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been accused of not understanding how hurt people are after turning down a request to appear before the Oireachtas sports committee.

The FAI board announced that they are "unable" to accept an invitation to appear before the committee, stating that their focus remains on the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an independent chairperson and independent directors.

Labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said it is a "major mistake" by the FAI not to attend as it shows that "not only do we have a financial horrible but we have a major attitude issue as well".

SIPTU's Denis Hynes, who represents FAI staff member,s said he was extremely surprised by the decision of the board not to attend.

He said the union had been told yesterday that the FAI board would not be able to meet with them as they were preparing for tomorrow's committee meeting.

Mr Hynes also said that staff members met with new executive lead, Paul Cooke, who confirmed that some of the 200 staff in the organisation will lose their jobs.

Mr Ó Ríordáin accused the organisation of passing up an opportunity to show grassroots members and the general public that they are now willing to change.

"Whenever there has been a controversy in any organization, be it the Church or a charity or a sporting organisation, the organisations that come out best are the ones who put their hands up completely.

"The process of regaining that reputation has to start immediately if you don't seize the opportunity to come within the Houses of the Oireachtas or whatever to start the process well then the feeling among the general public will be that this organisation doesn't want to change, it doesn't understand the magnitude of how hurt people are."

Earlier: FAI 'unable to accept' invitation to appear before Oireachtas Sport Committee

The FAI have announced that they are "unable" to accept an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas Sport Committee tomorrow.

Following the release of figures that showed the FAI had liabilities of €55m, the governance body was invited to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Sport Committee.

The FAI said that it is "not possible" for the board to appear tomorrow.

In a statement, they said: "The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has this morning informed the Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport that it is unable to accept an invitation to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, December 11th.

"The focus of the Board at this moment in time remains the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and Independent Directors.

"As key Board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an Independent Chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on this occasion."

Fergus O'Dowd, the Chair of the Oireachtas Sport Committee, said he doesn't know what the FAI are afraid of.

"They're not getting it all, no, I don't think they are," the Louth TD told Off The Ball.

"I made it clear yesterday in the media that there would be no questions allowed in relation to any matter that might be sent to the gardaí, in particular the KOSI Report and that we would be looking at the changes and the future of the organisation.

"Clearly they have backed out. I don't know what they are afraid of, but accountability is something they have to face anyway.

"I think the public will judge them for this action. I think they won't be very happy with it."