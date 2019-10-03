Major issues remain with UK Brexit proposal, Varadkar tells Juncker and Tusk

Update: 5.56pm: Major issues remain with the UK's proposals aimed at avoiding a no-deal Brexit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made known to two European Presidents this evening.

The Taoiseach has spoken to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and European Council President Donald Tusk following his meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm.

“In both calls, the Taoiseach said he welcomes the fact that the UK Prime Minister has put forward proposals as a basis for further discussion, but that major issues remain with the UK’s proposals, especially on customs, and with consent and democracy in the north,” a statement said.

The Taoiseach reassured both Presidents of Ireland’s commitment to protecting the EU single market and customs union, as well as protecting the Good Friday agreement and avoiding a hard border.

“Time is short, and all pledged to stay in touch, both directly and through their teams,” an Irish Government statement said.

Earlier: Leo Varadkar outlines the 'two major obstacles' halting Brexit deal

Ireland may have to live with a no-deal Brexit and enforce the border to protect the single market “for a period,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar has said no one party in Northern Ireland can have a veto on whether it remains in the EU's customs unions.

Speaking in Stockholm following a bilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, Mr Varadkar said the plans put forward by Boris Johnson fall short of what Ireland needs to avoid a hard border.

Speaking to to reporters, he said: “The proposals put forward by the UK are certainly, welcome insofar as we have written proposals which we can engage on, but they do fall short in a number of aspects.”

“Certainly our view is that were any consent mechanism to exist would have to be reflective of the whole of the population of Northern Ireland and not give any one party a veto. Also, we need to explore in much more detail the customs proposals as it is very much the Irish view that there shouldn't be customs checkpoints or tariffs on goods between North and South,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said he was comforted by an apparent U-turn by the Prime Minister on Thursday on the issue of border checks, and confirmed Ireland has yet to agree with the EU how such checks would have to operate in the case of a no deal. In the House of Commons this morning Mr Johnson said there would be no new infrastructure anywhere on the island of Ireland.

I am reassured to hear Prime Minister Johnson's remarks that he is not proposing there be any new infrastructure or checkpoints on the island of Ireland.

"That is however in contradiction to the papers presented by the UK Government yesterday. We will have to tease out what those proposals mean.

"But our objective is clear, we do not want to see any customs posts or any restrictions on trade. They were abolished in the 1990s and we do not want to go back to that. But if we are going to be in two customs zones, then that creates real difficulties which will be hard to reconcile,” he said.

The Taoiseach set out what he believes are the major barriers to agreement.

“There are two major obstacles. Firstly the proposal on customs. I don't fully understand how we could have the Republic and the North in separate customs unions and somehow avoid tariffs, customs checks, so we need to tease that through,” he said.

“Secondly, the issue of consent in democracy is important but any consent mechanism must reflect the views of a whole population. No one party, not my party, not Sinn Fein not the DUP should be in a position to veto the will of the majority, so there is a diffculty around that,” he said.

“If we end up in a no deal scenario, we may have to live with no deal for a while and Ireland will do what is necessary to protect the single market. But having to do that for a period of time while negotiating a deal but that is very different to signing up to an international treaty,” he said

He also said it would be “entirely appropriate” that any revised Withdrawal Agreement deal should be voted on by the Dail.

Mr Löfven said it was for both the EU and the UK to find a solution to the impasse, saying the British proposals represent a “good start”. He said he and Sweden stand in solidarity with Ireland.

The Taoiseach also paid tribute to Sweden's leadership on climate action and said the two governments will engage further to help Ireland develop its renewable energy sources.

Mr Varadkar said bilatteral relations between Ireland and Sweden are really excellent. We discussed Brexit and the current state of play. Both countries are keen to see a deal which allows the UK leave in an orderly way and does not undermine the single market or causes a hard border, he added.