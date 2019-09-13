News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Major increase in demand for Barnardos' services, charity reveals

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 08:03 AM

There has been a 16% increase in demand for Barnardos' services.

The children's charity is appealing for donations today for its National Collection Day across the country.

“Last year we saw a 16% increase in the demand for our services and our waiting lists grow year – on – year," said Barnardos CEO, Suzanne Connolly.

"National statistics tell us that 1 in 10 children live in poverty – and right now, we have more than 550 families waiting for our help," she added.

Our National Collection Day is a very important day because it raises much-needed funds to allow us to reach more children and their families

Barnardos Ambassador and former professional soccer player Richie Sadlier said the charity makes an "immediate and lasting impact".

"I’ve seen first-hand how much of a difference Barnardos makes in the lives of the children they work with. It’s incredibly important, valuable and much-needed support," he said.

- You can also donate online at barnardos.ie.

