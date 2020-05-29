News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Major gaps in government plan for reopening childcare facilities

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone speaking to the media outside Government Buildings earlier this afternoon. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Friday, May 29, 2020 - 09:30 PM

Major gaps are emerging in the Government’s efforts to reopen childcare facilities including a lack of any plan to fund services and ensure staff are paid if there is reduced capacity.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone confirmed that the reopening of childcare facilities will allow up to six children aged one or under together, or up to 12 children under two years of age, in so-called play pods.

As reported in the Irish Examiner earlier this week, providers have been told staff will not have to wear masks, toys cannot be shared and pick-up times may have to be staggered.

Ms Zappone said there was no evidence to define a maximum pod size, but she did set out possible ratios and suggested that numbers should be kept as low as possible.

She also published details of a survey of parents which showed just 13% intend to use child-centre-based care when restrictions are lifted.

However, a deal must still be agreed with providers on how or if they will get funding. It is understood that a long-term wage subsidy strategy is being considered by the Government.

Ms Zappone admitted that there could be new Covid-19 infections once facilities reopen for essential workers as is planned by the end of June, but added: “It is not possible to say at this point how many childcare services will reopen and at what capacity.”

Providers warn that with the extra restrictions on minding children, there will be limited capacity in facilities, and staff are concerned about pay and break periods, as well as guidelines.

In addition, the cost of paying for new deal remains unknown.

Ms Zappone said extensive work is being done on a funding model.

Up to 12 children could be cared for in ‘pod’ when facilities re-open

