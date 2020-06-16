Major fire next door to HSE's supply warehouse for Donegal

A temporary storage facility has being set up at Letterkenny Hospital after a major fire next door to the HSE's supply warehouse for Co Donegal.

It is not clear how much damage has been caused as officials prepare to assess the situation this morning.

A large plume of black smoke was visible for several miles after a fire broke out at a plant hire centre owned by local businessman John Watson around 6pm.

Gardaí say there are no reports of any injuries following the blaze.

Local councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says that is a huge relief.

He said it was a “saving grace in all of this” but added it is “an awful tragedy” for the staff and the business.