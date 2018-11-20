Mairia Cahill doesn't have 'any expectations' ahead of meeting with McDonald

Former Senator Mairia Cahill is not holding out any hopes of an admission from Sinn Féin that she was treated badly when she meets with party leader Mary Lou McDonald this afternoon.

“I don't think I've been treated very well to say the least, by the Sinn Féin party, I would expect an admittance of that, but I’m not quite sure that's going to be forthcoming,” she told RTE’s News at One.

Mairia Cahill

“All along what I've said I wanted was an admission of what happened to me, it hasn't been forthcoming to date, they've accepted that I was abused, they haven't accepted there was an IRA investigation into that abuse or that I was brought into a room to face my abuser.

"So, I suppose the best outcome from a meeting for me today would be that that would be the case, again, I said I wouldn't have any expectations going in, because if you have expectations then you have the chance you will be let down, at the need of that.

I'm not prepared to psyche myself up for a meeting to be let down at the end of it.

Ms Cahill said that the only good thing that has come out of her case was that measures had subsequently been put in place to help other abuse victims.

“Unfortunately I'm never going to get justice against the man who abused me and the other two victims, that is very hard to take. But one of the things I wanted to make sure was that no one else would be treated in the manner that I was, that included how I was treated by the criminal justice system.

“I have really worked to the bone in terms of trying to get agencies in the north to change their approach to sexual abuse victims. As a result of my case collapsing the public protection branch within the police in the north was set up in order to streamline the criminal justice system in relation to rape cases.”

Ms Cahill welcomed Sir John Gillen’s report and had met with him during his review of the system.

“I felt it was really important to meet with Sir John Gillen. I would encourage people to fully engage with the public consultation process, that's how we're able to change the system to make sure that no sexual abuse victim is failed again.”

She said that her health and family relationships had been impacted by her decision to go public on her case and as a result she had been subjected to public shaming and graffiti on walls in Belfast.

“I would like to think that someone in Sinn Féin would have a modicum of decency about them to finally admit that.”