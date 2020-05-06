News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Maintenance worker, 60s, dies in accident at Laois golf club

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 06:46 AM

A man in his 60s has died after an accident involving a lawn-mower in Co Laois.

It happened at Mountrath Golf Club yesterday morning at around 9am.

He was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where he was pronounced dead.

A report in Laois Today said the man was a volunteer at the club.

While golf clubs are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, maintenance workers are allowed to do their jobs.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and will be carrying out an investigation.

