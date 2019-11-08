Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap dies

The main suspect in the investigation into the kidnapping and torture of Northern Ireland businessman Kevin Lunney has died this morning, PA news agency sources have said.

The man, in his 50s, took ill when police were searching his home in Derbyshire, England this morning.

Searches are taking place at a number of locations in Ireland and the UK this morning in relation to Lunney's abduction and torture.

As well as the operation in Derbyshire, five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin are also being searched. Meanwhile, the PSNI is also searching four homes and a business in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh.