News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap dies

Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap dies
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 11:38 AM

A suspect in the investigation into the kidnapping and torture of a Northern Ireland businessman has died during a police raid, sources said.

The man, in his 50s, took ill when police were searching his home in Derbyshire, England this morning.

Searches are taking place at a number of locations in Ireland and the UK this morning in relation to Lunney's abduction and torture.

As well as the operation in Derbyshire, five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin are also being searched. Meanwhile, the PSNI is also searching four homes and a business in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh.

Kevin Lunney, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted outside his Co Fermanagh home in September and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was brutally beaten.

Kevin Lunney spoke about his abduction ordeal for the first time this week (BBC Spotlight/PA)
Kevin Lunney spoke about his abduction ordeal for the first time this week (BBC Spotlight/PA)

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused him in bleach.

Mr Lunney, a 50-year-old father of six, spoke publicly about his ordeal for the first time this week in a powerful TV interview.

The attack was the most serious in a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio which was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, once Ireland’s richest man.

A sinister element in the community in the Fermanagh/Cavan border area, where the companies are based, continues to vent anger at the demise of Mr Quinn’s empire.

Ex-billionaire businessman Sean Quinn (Niall Carson/PA)
Ex-billionaire businessman Sean Quinn (Niall Carson/PA)

The Quinn family have consistently condemned and distanced themselves from those attacking the new owners.

Prior to Friday, no-one had been arrested, with police on both sides of the border under mounting pressure to bring the perpetrators to justice.

On Friday morning, the Garda were searching five locations in County Cavan, three locations in County Longford and four in Dublin. The premises are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial business premises.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were searching five locations in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and Derbyshire Police were searching a location in England.

Commenting on the PSNI operation, Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan said: “The investigation is continuing at pace and today’s significant operation involves searching four residential properties and one commercial premises in the Derrylin area.”

She added: “This was a truly horrific crime and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana and now also Derbyshire Constabulary to try and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

READ MORE

Kevin Lunney probe: Homes and businesses searched in Ireland and UK

More on this topic

Kevin Lunney probe: Homes and businesses searched in Ireland and UKKevin Lunney probe: Homes and businesses searched in Ireland and UK

Gov 'not dealing' with lack of resources in border areas following Lunney attackGov 'not dealing' with lack of resources in border areas following Lunney attack

Catching Kevin Lunney attackers a top Government priority – CoveneyCatching Kevin Lunney attackers a top Government priority – Coveney

Minister: 'Culture of omerta' surrounding border violence has to stopMinister: 'Culture of omerta' surrounding border violence has to stop


TOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

Broadcaster 'needs to look at business model'Broadcaster 'needs to look at business model'

'Unfortunate' that people think we're breaking the law - PSC chief"Unfortunate" that people think we're breaking the law - PSC chief

These are the earliest possible release dates for Boy A and Boy BThese are the earliest possible release dates for Boy A and Boy B

Afghan man loses challenge over family reunification refusal for third 'wife'Afghan man loses challenge over family reunification refusal for third 'wife'


Lifestyle

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away… as the educational children’s show turns 50, Donal O’Keeffe learns how to get to Sesame Street.Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »