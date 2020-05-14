Main parties' tax commitments among issues stalling deal at govt formation talks

Tax, spending and Direct Provision have been the main sources of disagreement in this week's government formation talks.

A source close to the talks say Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's commitment to not raising taxes to deal with the estimated €30bn financial fall-out has laid bare that "radical change" in areas such as housing are not likely.

"These people are consummate politicians, so they have the ability to say no without saying no, but it's becoming apparent they're not going to budge on anything they don't want to," a source said.

The controversial Direct Provision system continues to prove a stumbling block, as the parties spent two days this week discussing justice issues.

Sources within Fianna Fáil say that the Green Party's view of "trying to house everyone" is not realistic given the dysfunction of Ireland's housing market.

Meanwhile both the Social Democrats and Aontú ruled themselves out of government formation this week.

Aontú's only elected TD Peadar Tóibín sent a letter to both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael indicating that his party will not participate any further.

"We have seen no evidence that either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael really seek to press the reset button," Mr Tóibín said.

"None of the objectives outlined in the Framework Document between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can be sustainably achieved unless tax injustice, Apple Tax or the overhang of our sovereign debt are dealt with.

"We cannot see any financial substance to the approach of these two parties”.

The Labour Party have yet to make a decision on government formation, citing the same concerns as Aontu and the Social Democrats, over how the next government will finance the recovery.