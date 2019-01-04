NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Magazine editor delighted at praise from EuroMillions winner

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 05:01 PM

The editor of a magazine that highlights important social issues has said he is delighted to have received the verbal backing of Northern Ireland's newest lottery millionaires.

Frances Connolly singled out View, which raises awareness of issues such as domestic abuse and suicide.

Frances Connolly, 52, and Patrick Connolly, 54, from Moira in Northern Ireland, who scooped a €130 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year's Day lottery draw

She has previously done voluntary work for the publication.

Its editor, Brian Pelan, said: "I think Frances should take time out to enjoy and have a good think about what she does.

I am expecting nothing. Frances and Patrick have won this money and they should do what they want with it, I just wish them well.

Mrs Connolly worked on a voluntary basis with View magazine for a couple of months.

She has said she intends to donate some of the couple's €130 million lottery windfall to charitable causes and singled out the social affairs magazine for mention.

It is a non-profit community media organisation.

READ MORE: Who are the latest Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners?

Recent issues of the publication have discussed homelessness, shared and integrated education and maternal mental health.

Mr Pelan added: "I am delighted that Frances mentioned us.

"I was just delighted to hear her saying that the magazine was good and she really liked the work we did."

- Press Association


