Macroom murder accused told gardaí 'I stabbed him twice, not 28 times'

A woman charged with the murder of Timothy Foley in Macroom told the arresting Garda: “I did not kill my husband. I stabbed him twice, not 28 times.”

Rita O’Driscoll, aged 46 and with an address at 16 Bridge St in Bandon, appeared before Macroom District Court in relation to Mr Foley’s death at 12 Dan Corkery Place in the town earlier this week.

Rita O'Driscoll (blonde hair) is taken into Macroom District Court. Pic: John Delea

Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy of Bantry Garda Station gave evidence before Judge Mary Dorgan that Ms O’Driscoll was arrested on October 9 at 11.30pm at Weir St in Bandon and that on October 10 she was arrested for the offence of the murder of Timothy Foley between October 7 and 8.

Det Sgt Mulcahy said at 12.19am on October 10 on the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions Ms O’Driscoll was charged.

He said: “I noted her reply.”

The court heard she said: “I did not kill my husband. I stabbed him twice, not 28 times.”

Ms O’Driscoll, wearing black clothing, stood while the evidence was being given.

Her solicitor, Pat Horan, then addressed the court on her behalf and alleged that she had been subjected to “extensive emotional, physical and sexual abuse in the family home over the years”, claiming that weapons had been used against her and that her children had witnessed some of these incidents.

Mr Horan said his client was “a loving mother” and “her children come first”.

Timmy Foley. Pic: Paul Byrne/Virgin Media

He also claimed that while she was in custody her property had been boarded up, leaving her two children, aged 20 and 21, and described in court as vulnerable, homeless.

She asked Cork County Council to find them emergency accommodation and also asked for “appropriate security measures” for her children and for herself at Limerick Prison while she is in custody.

Mr Horan said Ms O’Driscoll was not making any application for bail, which is a matter for the High Court, but said she intended to enter a plea of not guilty at the appropriate time.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Ms O’Driscoll in custody until October 17 and said “clearly this is a very serious and difficult matter for all concerned”.

She granted legal aid and directed that a psychiatric report be obtained.

She urged for calm and caution in relation to the matter and Insp Brian Murphy urged all connected with the case to continue their cooperation with Gardaí.

Ms O’Driscoll will appear before the court in Macroom on October 17 next.