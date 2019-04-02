NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Macron: EU will not abandon Ireland

AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 04:08 PM

The French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the EU would not abandon Ireland, no matter what happens with Brexit.

Speaking as the Taoiseach arrived at the Élysée Palace, President Macron insisted that the EU "will not be held hostage" to the political crisis in the UK.

He stressed that it is up to the UK to come up with alternative proposals and "to say it now".

The Taoiseach says there is still time for the British Prime Minister to come to the European Council with credible proposals to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking in Paris before a meeting with the French President, Leo Varadkar said the EU needs to be open to any proposals that Theresa May brings forward before the April 12 deadline.

He added that if the UK changes its red lines changes could be made to the declaration on the future relationship.

The Taoiseach admitted any extension to the leave date must have a proper objective.

"We'll need to consider how we may respond to any request for a long extension taking into account that will involve the UK participating in European elections and we want to avoid a rolling extension," said Mr Varadkar.

"Any extension must have a clear purpose and a clear plan and of course we will need to talk about what we will do in the event of no-deal which would be particularly difficult for Ireland."

