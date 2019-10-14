News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhere

M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhere
PIC: Twitter @KayCurtin1
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 09:48 PM

A section of the M8 motorway between Cork and Dublin is closed this evening due to severe flooding.

The road is closed between J12 Mitchelstown North and J11 Cahir South due to flooding near Skeheenarinky, Co Tipperary.

Footage from the scene earlier this evening showed cars backed up along the motorway with the road impassible due to surface water on one side.

Local diversions are in place.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in effect for all of Connacht and eight other counties until midnight.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rainfall across the province as well as in Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The weather is causing localised flooding in many areas, with parts of Cork city among those affected.

READ MORE

‘Dangerous element’ moved into Cork tented village in weeks before man was killed

More on this topic

Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 13 counties with 'risk of flooding'Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 13 counties with 'risk of flooding'

Met Eireann issue rain warning for 20 countiesMet Eireann issue rain warning for 20 counties

Storm Lorenzo: Minister warns of ‘ferocious’ wave surges to coastal areasStorm Lorenzo: Minister warns of ‘ferocious’ wave surges to coastal areas

Hurricane Lorenzo set to batter Azores with 70ft wavesHurricane Lorenzo set to batter Azores with 70ft waves


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Study finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extraStudy finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extra

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centresMental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres

Number of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a rowNumber of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a row

Angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talksAngry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talks


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »