M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

The speed restrictions on the M7 should be lifted by the end of September.

Drivers have had to reduce their speed to 60 kilometres per hour for the majority of the road widening works.

The limit has recently increased to 80 kilometres, but should be restored to 120km within the coming weeks.

Niall Morrisey from Kildare County Council is confident the works will relieve congestion.

"We're satisfied that the M& widening has been future-proofed in terms of its design," he said.

"We think traffic movement will be much improved in around the Naas area particularly with the new interchange at Osberstown. It gives motorists a third option to enter and exit from the Naas area."