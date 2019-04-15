NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

M7 motorway upgrades to miss planned finishing date

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 09:07 AM

Upgrade works to the M7 motorway will miss their planned finishing date at the end of the month.

The motorway in Co Kildare has been undergoing work since 2017.

Kildare County Council say road users will see much of the work done by July.

Director of Services with the Council, Niall Morrissey, says they are getting there.

"What people are going to see, and I think the motorists that are going up and down can see that the sections are getting completed," said Mr Morrissey.

"They can see that we are making fantastic progress.

"And what you will see is the first phase, what we call the first phase, from Johnstown Junction 8 down as far as Naas South - we're aiming to open up that probably sometime next month.

"People will see a huge improvement in that first section of the journey."

READ MORE

FAI to confirm top brass exits

More on this topic

Man accused of raping teenage girl on cruise freed without charge on technicality

Zero f***s given: Shay Given more interested in his chicken dinner than Mo Salah's screamer

Guinness maker to remove plastic from beer packaging

Four men arrested in connection with Drogheda shooting

More in this Section

Lead levels in some water samples across the country over the legal limit

Drivers warned of hazardous conditions as weather warnings remain in place

Children's Minister announces €3m fund for creches who sign up to National Childcare Scheme

€8.6bn spent on Irish office property since 2013


Lifestyle

Perilous life cycle of salmon

Geese can handle a little drama in their day

Female robin will paint town red when her mate’s away

The Islands of Ireland: At liberty to roam on Abbey Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »