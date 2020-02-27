News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

M50 traffic delays: Emergency services dealing with car on fire

M50 traffic delays: Emergency services dealing with car on fire
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 09:05 AM

Emergency services are dealing with a car on a fire in the middle lane of the M50 southbound.

Traffic is slow from Junction 5 Finglas to Junction 11 Tallaght as a result.

All three lanes are currently blocked southbound at J11 Tallaght as emergency services deal with the fire, according to the AA's website.

They are also advising motorists to take extra care as smoke may affect visibility.

Meanwhile, traffic is slow in Limerick approaching Adare and in Cork on the N22 eastbound approaching Ovens.

There are also a number of roads closed in Galway due to flooding.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating shooting at Dublin house

More on this topic

M50 busiest road in Ireland as Cork Southern Ring Road's sees 80k cars each dayM50 busiest road in Ireland as Cork Southern Ring Road's sees 80k cars each day

Higher car tax for rural dwellers under considerationHigher car tax for rural dwellers under consideration

4,000 drivers failed to pay M50 toll charges last year4,000 drivers failed to pay M50 toll charges last year

IKEA offers to fund speedier roadworks on M50


TOPIC: M50 protest

More in this Section

Operation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underwayOperation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underway

Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and WaterfordGardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

CHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rodCHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rod

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clashIreland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clash


Lifestyle

I don't remember a lot of shouting in my household growing up, and neither does my twin.Mum's the Word: How did my parents manage to create a calm household?

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

The recent death of Caroline Flack has once again brought the issue of internet trolls and cancel culture back into public discourse.Learning Points: The reality is we all play a role in cancel culture

Rita de Brún speaks with Sean McKeown, Fota Wildlife Park director and longtime Cork resident.‘You’ve got to make the changes you want to see’, says Fota Wildlife director

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »