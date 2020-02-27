M50 traffic delays: Emergency services dealing with car on fire

Emergency services are dealing with a car on a fire in the middle lane of the M50 southbound.

Traffic is slow from Junction 5 Finglas to Junction 11 Tallaght as a result.

All three lanes are currently blocked southbound at J11 Tallaght as emergency services deal with the fire, according to the AA's website.

They are also advising motorists to take extra care as smoke may affect visibility.

Meanwhile, traffic is slow in Limerick approaching Adare and in Cork on the N22 eastbound approaching Ovens.

There are also a number of roads closed in Galway due to flooding.