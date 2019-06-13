M50 has highest number of collisions, according to AA Roadwatch

Dublin's M50 motorway accounted for the highest number of collisions reported to AA Roadwatch last month.

There were 19 incidents reported on the motorway during May.

The M7/N7 was second on the list with a total of 23 combined crashes.

The route has been undergoing roadworks and lane restrictions near Naas.

Other routes which recorded high activity include:

the M1 with seven crashes;

the N4/M4 (between Sligo Town and Dublin) with nine crashes;

the N11/M11 (between Dublin and Wexford) with nine crashes and

the N40 in Cork with six collisions.

The county with the highest number of crashes recorded last month was Dublin with 109 collisions, followed by Cork and Limerick.

Barry Aldworth from AA Roadwatch says a minor crash on the M50 can cause widespread disruption.

"Unsurprisingly the M50 was one of the major problems within the last month," said Mr Aldworth.

"AA Roadwatch received reports of 19 different collisions on the M50 alone.

"That accounted for about 8% of all crashes reported."

So far this year there have been 13 million trips on the M50.