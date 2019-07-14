News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lyra McKee's partner: I cried my eyes out after NI same-sex vote

Lyra McKee's partner: I cried my eyes out after NI same-sex vote
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 10:24 AM

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee says a vote on same-sex marriage in the North this week was a bitter sweet moment.

British MPs voted to extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights in Northern Ireland, unless power sharing is restored before October 21.

Sara Canning says she cried her eyes out when the vote happened.

"It was something that so many of us in Northern Ireland have wanted for a long time," she said.

"It was fantastic to finally see it go through especially since we are four years behind the Republic.

"I know that Lyra would have been incredibly pleased. She used her platform to highlight all the things she was passionate about and marriage equality was one of those things that meant a lot to her."

READ MORE

'You feel like a failure' - Homeless man walked 10km with a toddler to get a hot meal at Cork charity

More on this topic

Dissidents near where Lyra McKee was shot ‘forced some police to leave’Dissidents near where Lyra McKee was shot ‘forced some police to leave’

Book written by journalist Lyra McKee to go on pre-saleBook written by journalist Lyra McKee to go on pre-sale

Man arrested by detectives investigating murder of Lyra McKee releasedMan arrested by detectives investigating murder of Lyra McKee released

Man arrested by detectives investigating murder of Lyra McKeeMan arrested by detectives investigating murder of Lyra McKee

Lyra McKeeSame Sex MarriageNorthern IrelandWestminsterTOPIC: Lyra McKee

More in this Section

Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at GoogleData Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google

Loyalist paramilitaries used women and children in bonfires row – PSNI chiefLoyalist paramilitaries used women and children in bonfires row – PSNI chief

Shop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passesShop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passes

Hard Brexit will have detrimental impact on NI peace process, police chief warnsHard Brexit will have detrimental impact on NI peace process, police chief warns


Lifestyle

Ziauddin Yousafzai discusses his new book Let Her Fly, the raising of his Nobel laureate daughter Malala, and how equality shaped his family.Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits. The amount of sweetener may vary with the sourness or ripeness of the berries.Michelle Darmody's summer berry recipes

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

If we are honest, of all of the meals of the day, breakfast is the one most often skipped.The Currabinny Cooks: Get your day off to the perfect start

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »