NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Lyra McKee ‘wanted to expose the truth’

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Lyra McKee wanted to expose the truth, a close friend said.

She was an incredible investigative journalist and a defender of press freedom, a GoFundme fundraiser page added.

Her first book, Angels With Blue Faces, is a non-fiction investigation of the murder of Robert Bradford, a Methodist minister and Ulster Unionist politician for South Belfast who was killed by the IRA in 1981.

The 29-year-old from Belfast was hailed as a powerful advocate for LGBTI rights, civil liberties and human rights.

The fundraising page said: “Lyra was a passionate defender of press freedom and exposing the truth.

“You don’t expect journalists to be killed anywhere.

“For it to happen to a friend, in a (troubled) democracy, is just unbelievable.”

She was described as part of a new generation of Northern Irish journalists (and young people) who had moved past sectarian identities and wanted to build a more progressive, more peaceful Northern Ireland.

She worked on the grassroots campaign to reform the law of libel in Northern Ireland.

Thousands have been raised towards funeral expenses.

READ MORE

Our hopes and dreams have been snuffed out: Partner of Lyra McKee

- Press Association

More on this topic

Families must urge relatives to leave violent dissident groups – police chief

Our hopes and dreams have been snuffed out: Partner of Lyra McKee

Cowards will not drag Ireland back into the past, vows Varadkar

PSNI seek more than one person in Lyra McKee murder probe; Mayor of Derry reveals city's heartbreak

KEYWORDS

Lyra McKeeDerrymurder

More in this Section

Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Waterford man

Four adults and three children rescued after boat ran aground on Lough Derg

Easter Sun-days: Temperatures to reach 23 degrees this weekend

Accused made suicidal threats after release


Lifestyle

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home mag

Rebel insiders share Cork city's hidden treasures

The dos and don’ts of BBQing

Sony Photography Awards: As the winners are announced, here’s 10 top travel shots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »