Lyra McKee murder probe: Two charged with riot and petrol bomb offences

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 09:02 PM

Two men have been charged with riot and petrol bomb offences, as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The PSNI said a 51-year-old was also charged with arson of a hijacked vehicle, and a 38-year-old with the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

Both men are due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court on Saturday. Two males aged 15 and 18 who had been arrested have been released without charge.

The PSNI said: "The charges relate to violent disorder in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday 18th April as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee."

