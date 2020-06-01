News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lynn Ruane says worker criticised her wearing a swimsuit while shopping in Lidl

Senator Lynn Ruane, who said she was told by a security worker she was not dressed appropriately while wearing a swimsuit top in a store.
By Denise O’Donoghue
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 03:15 PM

A Senator said she was criticised for her choice of clothing while shopping in a Lidl store.

Lynn Ruane said she was wearing a swimsuit top and she was told by a security worker that she was not dressed appropriately.

"As if me wearing a swim suit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I'd wear. Get a grip," she wrote on Twitter, where she shared a photo of what she was wearing.

"Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin."

She said the man told her to wear a more "appropriate" top when she is in the store again, "You can see the same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top," she said.

In a statement, Lidl said the incident involved a staff member of a third-party security company, not one of its own employees.

"We have been made aware of a situation in a store regarding an inappropriate comment to a customer regarding her clothing. This comment was made by a member of Lidl’s third party security company and not by a Lidl employee," the company said.

"In an effort to manage social distancing there are increased levels of security in stores and many of these guards are not overly familiar with store policies. We have been in touch with the customer to apologise directly and we have contacted the company to ensure that all third party staff contracted to Lidl are re-briefed on policies."

Ms Ruane said the company "communicated with me very promptly, apologised for the incident and I'm glad they will be communicating their policy with the store and security involved."

READ MORE

Dublin Zoo set to reopen for visitors


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Lynn RuaneLidl

More in this Section

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks

Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new governmentCall for child poverty and education to be focus of new government

Gardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shoppingGardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shopping

Scally: Ryanair boss should 'leave public health' to the authoritiesScally: Ryanair boss should 'leave public health' to the authorities


Lifestyle

Shoppers have been stocking up on sexy underwear at home.Lingerie sales are soaring: 7 of the best pieces to buy now

The brand has unveiled a 100-piece ‘digi date night’ range.This fashion brand has launched a collection for virtual dates

The opulent Airbnb listing is in the Art Nouveau style.You can stay in the palatial Barcelona apartment from Killing Eve

Frozen Nutella loaf? Anything with Nutella is fine by us.Frozen Nutella loaf recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »