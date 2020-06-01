Lynn Ruane says worker criticised her wearing a swimsuit while shopping in Lidl

A Senator said she was criticised for her choice of clothing while shopping in a Lidl store.

Lynn Ruane said she was wearing a swimsuit top and she was told by a security worker that she was not dressed appropriately.

"As if me wearing a swim suit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I'd wear. Get a grip," she wrote on Twitter, where she shared a photo of what she was wearing.

"Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin."

She said the man told her to wear a more "appropriate" top when she is in the store again, "You can see the same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top," she said.

In a statement, Lidl said the incident involved a staff member of a third-party security company, not one of its own employees.

"We have been made aware of a situation in a store regarding an inappropriate comment to a customer regarding her clothing. This comment was made by a member of Lidl’s third party security company and not by a Lidl employee," the company said.

"In an effort to manage social distancing there are increased levels of security in stores and many of these guards are not overly familiar with store policies. We have been in touch with the customer to apologise directly and we have contacted the company to ensure that all third party staff contracted to Lidl are re-briefed on policies."

Ms Ruane said the company "communicated with me very promptly, apologised for the incident and I'm glad they will be communicating their policy with the store and security involved."