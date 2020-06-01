Lynn Ruane says Lidl worker criticised her wearing a swimsuit while shopping

A Senator said she was criticised for her choice of clothing while shopping in a Lidl store.

Lynn Ruane said she was wearing a swimsuit top and she was told by a worker that she was not dressed appropriately.

"As if me wearing a swim suit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I'd wear. Get a grip," she wrote on Twitter, where she shared a photo of what she was wearing.

"Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin."

She said the worker told her to wear a more "appropriate" top when she is in the store again, "You can see the same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top," she said.

Lidl has responded saying it is not their policy and will contact the specific store to ensure correct procedures are followed.

Ms Ruane said the company "communicated with me very promptly, apologised for the incident and I'm glad they will be communicating their policy with the store and security involved."