News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking
Simon Harris slams drinkers after busy streets and 'drunken crowds' in Dublin last night
By Neil Michael
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 12:00 AM

The trade association for Dublin pubs has condemned landlords who sell alcohol to people who drank it on the streets outside their premises.

The comments from the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) follow the broadcast on social media of videos shot Saturday evening of Dublin city centre streets packed with revelers.

The videos have sparked warnings by health workers about the risks to people who don’t wear face coverings or socially distance.

An LVA spokesperson said the body “utterly condemns drinking on street scenes which jeopardise public health”.

“This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed. We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities.

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

“Such drinking in public spaces presents a terrible image of our city centre. It is potentially extremely damaging to public health.”

In a tweet former health minister Simon Harris asked people to use common sense.

Former minister for health Simon Harris said: "C'mon everyone. We've come too far to go back.

"Great to see our economy reopened & social life resuming but let's keep using our cop on and common sense.

"We owe it to each other, to those families who have lost loved ones, to the local business we want to keep open and to our kids."

Dr Catherine Motherway, an intensive care physician, later told Newstalk Breakfast: “We do need to have personal responsibility.

“You can look into an establishment if you want to go for a drink - which we’d all like to do after the long period of time - and you can actually be responsible: if it doesn’t look safe, don’t enter.”

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

As part of their Operation Navigation initiative in the city to check pubs comply with Covid-19 public health measures, gardai found a premises operating as a restaurant and selling alcohol despite not having a liquor licence.

Meanwhile, infectious disease expert Professor Gerry Killeen says eliminating Covid-19 from Ireland over the course of the summer is possible and would require only a modest amount of additional effort.

But the AXA Research Chair in Applied Pathogen Ecology at University College Cork has warned repeatedly imposing, lifting and re-imposing restrictions may prove a dangerous gamble.

READ MORE

No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed

More on this topic

More than 22k pub jobs under threat as sales expected to fall by 50%More than 22k pub jobs under threat as sales expected to fall by 50%

Suzanne Harrington: Lady masks may have slipped during lockdown, but we don't have to put them back onSuzanne Harrington: Lady masks may have slipped during lockdown, but we don't have to put them back on

UK retail job losses: 24,000 and risingUK retail job losses: 24,000 and rising

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up