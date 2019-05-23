NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Luxury watches among the haul collected by CAB in West Dublin

The Breitling watches seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau. Picture: Twitter / GardaInfo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Two Breitling watches have been seized along with documentation, mobile phones, computers and hard drives after a search operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau in West Dublin.

The operation is targeting an organised crime group, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.

The search was supported by the Armed Support Unit.

The CAB is also conducting inquiries at a number of other locations in the Dublin area relating to the purchase of property.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí say.

READ MORE

Irish family facing deportation from Australia ask for public support

More on this topic

Luxurious ‘man caves’ found in Kinahan search

CAB raids ‘a major disruption’ to Cork gang

House and cash belonging to sister of Regency Hotel murder victim seized by CAB

Update: Man arrested following 'significant' CAB operation in Limerick released without charge

KEYWORDS

GardaCrimeCAB

More in this Section

McCourt ‘bringing nothing’ to National Broadband Plan

State told to warn public of Haulbowline health risks

Former Tánaiste denies Maurice McCabe saga is undermining election bid

63-year-old tells court he was raped on street


Lifestyle

Plants you can pop on your patio for summer

A Question of Taste with Cormac Begley

Will Smith lets the Genie out of the bottle about Aladdin

New album of Rory Gallagher's music features unreleased tracks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »